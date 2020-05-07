Here’s a brief daily update on the coronavirus pandemic.

Local and state statistics were reported Friday afternoon. National statistics were reported at noon Friday and reflect totals as of 4 p.m. Thursday. World statistics are as of 5 a.m. Friday.

MADISON COUNTY

Confirmed cases: 488

Deaths: 58

24-hour increases: 2 cases, 2 deaths

INDIANA

Confirmed cases: 23,146

Deaths: 1,328

24-hour increases: 643 cases, 33 deaths

UNITED STATES

Confirmed cases: 1,219,066

Deaths: 73,297

24-hour increases: 25,253 cases, 2,495 deaths

WORLDWIDE

Confirmed cases: 3,767,744

Deaths: 259,593

24-hour increases: 88,245 cases, 5,394 deaths

Sources: Madison County Health Department, Indiana Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; World Health Organization

NEWS IN TODAY’S PAPER

2 new deaths reported in county. Page A1

Hospitalizations decrease from 27% to 19%. Page A3

NEWS ON OUR WEBSITE

Find 24/7 updates — including local, state, national and international news, maps and charts — at heraldbulletin.com/coronavirus.

