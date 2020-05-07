Here’s a brief daily update on the coronavirus pandemic.
MADISON COUNTY
Confirmed cases: 488
Deaths: 58
24-hour increases: 2 cases, 2 deaths
INDIANA
Confirmed cases: 23,146
Deaths: 1,328
24-hour increases: 643 cases, 33 deaths
UNITED STATES
Confirmed cases: 1,219,066
Deaths: 73,297
24-hour increases: 25,253 cases, 2,495 deaths
WORLDWIDE
Confirmed cases: 3,767,744
Deaths: 259,593
24-hour increases: 88,245 cases, 5,394 deaths
Sources: Madison County Health Department, Indiana Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; World Health Organization
