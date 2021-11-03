ANDERSON — COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children 5-11 will open Thursday for Madison County after the Health Department received 300 doses of the Pfizer-Tech vaccine for youngsters in that group.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Pfizer-Tech’s lower dose Tuesday, Nov. 2. The Indiana Department of Health supports the recommendation.
All sites in Madison and surrounding counties offering children’s vaccinations will be listed on www.ourshot.in.gov and designated by a pin. The system will have an updated attestation and consent.
Children must be accompanied by an adult with identification. If a parent or guardian cannot bring a child, any adult accompanying a child must have a signed letter from the parent/guardian permitting the child’s vaccination.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 shot currently authorized for individuals under 18.
“Having a COVID-19 vaccine available to our younger Hoosiers is a game-changer in terms of our efforts to keep children healthy and in school for in-person learning,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. “Fully vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine if they are exposed but have no symptoms, so I encourage parents to get their children vaccinated if they are eligible.”
Beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, parents who wish to schedule an appointment for their child to receive the vaccine can do so at www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 or (866) 211-9966 for assistance. Please note that 211 cannot make appointments until Thursday.
Pediatric vaccine supplies may be limited initially as shipments arrive on a staggered basis. Individuals are encouraged to make an appointment or call ahead to ensure that a site has vaccine available before visiting the location.
The pediatric dose of Pfizer is lower than the dosage for those ages 12 and older, so parents should ensure they visit a site that carries the pediatric dosage.
