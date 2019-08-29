ANDERSON — “They are our co-captains for a reason,” said Elwood coach Lindsay Durm after the Panthers defeated Anderson in three sets here Thursday night.
The co-captains are setter Kelsey Ruder and middle hitter Jaleigh Crawford.
Ruder made the best of a good passing night by the Panthers and Crawford came away with 17 kills and three blocks as the visitors prevailed 25-20, 25-13, 25-22.
“Our girls have a lot of confidence in them to get the job done,” said Durm.
Getting the job done was their specialty.
The Lady Tribe led 4-1 and 9-5, the latter coming after a pair of ace serves by Lauryn Williams in the opening stages of the match.
But a kill by Crawford gave the serve to Jayla Thompson who served an ace surrounded by a few Anderson miscues and Elwood led 10-9. Late in the set, the Indians trailed only 17-16, but another kill by Crawford got the ball to Harley Trueblood, who served out most of the set, only giving it up at 24-16.
Elwood pulled away early in the second set, leading 9-3 after an ace by Trueblood. Anderson later closed it to 18-13 on a kill by Eliana Munoz. But Trueblood got the serve again and this time did serve out the set, with Crawford accounting for three of those final seven points.
The Panthers took command in the third set off the serve of Thompson. From a slim 7-6 advantage she pushed the gap to 12-6 with a couple of aces in that run.
The Tribe fought back, cutting it to 14-13 on an ace by Taylor Webber. But Elwood’s Ruder served a pair of aces for an 18-13 lead. An ace by Anderson’s Lexi Swanson made it 18-17. But two kills by Crawford and one by Annaka Wilson kept the Indians from ever catching up.
“I didn’t remember Anderson much from last year,” said Durm. “But they are tall. I thought our communication and our passing were all very good tonight.”
The Panthers moved to 5-4 with the victory and will next play at home on Tuesday against Kokomo.”
Despite the team’s 0-8 start, Anderson coach Janna Ferguson was pleased with what she saw on Thursday.
“We had a difficult time with their tips,” she said. “If we would have handled them I think we could have won a set or two. I was pleased tonight that I could bring in a player and they could play the position. We are improving and that’s all I can ask of them right now.”
