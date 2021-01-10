ANDERSON – Despite taking all the recommended precautions the entire family of Anderson City Councilwoman Jennifer Culp contracted the coronavirus.
Culp, her husband Todd and son Joseph spent most of the past two weeks in various stages of quarantine.
“It’s been the longest two weeks ever,” Jennifer Culp said. “We’ve been in quarantine since before Christmas.”
Culp explained her son was at a get together with some friends on the Monday before Christmas.
“The next day his buddy tested positive,” she said. “My son started feeling sick over the next two days.”
Jennifer started feeling ill just before Christmas.
Their daughter flew in from Florida for the Christmas holiday and the family spent time together.
They tested on Dec. 26 and Jennifer tested positive and her daughter was negative following the local test, but tested positive back in Florida on Dec. 31.
Todd Culp, the chief deputy in the Madison County Auditor’s office tested positive on Jan. 4.
Jennifer Culp said as of last Thursday she still had a cough and although could have returned to work, decided to wait until this week.
“Mine started with a sore throat,” she said. “I then developed a cough and a fever and had some intestinal issues.”
Todd Culp said he experiences some incredible muscle soreness on the very first day.
“Todd’s case has been fairly mild,” Jennifer said. “It felt like someone was sitting on your chest.
“We just felt exhausted all the time,” she said. “We had no energy.”
As experienced by other people they lost their sense of smell and taste as a result of contracting the coronavirus.
“It’s awful,” she said. “You don’t want to eat anything. I can’t taste my coffee and water tasted very sweet.”
The couple said their 15-year-old son and his friends are avid mask wearers.
“We were going out living our lives,” Jennifer said. “We were wearing masks and doing everything you’re supposed to be doing. This can hit anybody.”
Todd said you can’t avoid contracting the virus if you’re around people.
Jennifer said Todd doesn’t quarantine well and was going to a piece of property the couple owns.
“I think we’ve watched every television series there is,” she said of the time in quarantine.”
The couple plans to get the vaccine if it’s available in three months.
“My sister is a health care worker and getting the vaccine this week,” Jennifer said. “I told her I would watch for horns.”
