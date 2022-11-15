DALEVILLE
Head coach: Ashley Fouch (14-10, in second year)
All-time tournament record: 53-102
Sectional titles: 3 (last 2009)
2022-23 SCHEDULE
Date;Opponent;Time
Nov. 23;at Shenandoah;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 2;at Monroe Central;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 3;at Elwood;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 6;Blackford;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 9;at Centerville;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 10;Eastern Hancock;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 16;Blue River Valley;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17;at Wes-Del;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 6;Cowan;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 11-14;Delaware County Tournament;TBD
Jan. 19;Southern Wells;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20;Lapel;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 24;Anderson;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 27;at Union (Modoc);7:30 p.m.
Feb. 2;at Randolph Southern;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4;Seton Catholic;2:30 p.m.
Feb. 7; Eastern;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 10;at Union City;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11;at Eastbrook;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17;at Wapahani;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 21;Alexandria;7:30 p.m.