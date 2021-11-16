Daleville
No.;Player;Class
2;Meryck Adams;So.
3;Camden Leisure;Sr.
5;Dylan Scott;Jr.
11;Keaton Ferrell;Sr.
12;Dylan Romine;Jr.
15;Justin Grant;Sr.
21;Carson Buck;Jr.
23;Trevion Johnson;Sr.
24;Robert Wilson;Sr.
31;Owen Crabbe;Jr.
