Nov. 24;Shenandoah;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 3;Monroe Central;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 4;Elwood;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 7;at Blackford;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 10;Centerville;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17;at Blue River;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 18;Wes-Del;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 30;at Eastern Hancock;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 7;at Cowan;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 12;at Delta;6:00 p.m.
Jan. 20;at Southern Wells;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 22;at Lapel;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28;Union (Modoc);7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29;Indiana Deaf;7 p.m.
Feb. 3;Randolph Southern;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5;at Seton Catholic;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 8;at Frankton;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11;Union City;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 12;Eastbrook;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18;Wapahani;6 p.m.
Feb. 22;at Alexandria;7:30 p.m.
