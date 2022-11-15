DALEVILLE
Head coach: Ashley Fouch (32-42, in fourth year at Daleville; 37-60, in fifth year overall)
All-time tournament record: 13-44
Sectional titles: 1 (2020)
2022-23 SCHEDULE
Date;Opponent;Time
Nov. 4;at Muncie Burris;W, 56-31
Nov. 5;Anderson Prep;L, 56-54
Nov. 8;Monroe Central;L, 29-25
Nov. 11;at Centerville;L, 36-34
Nov. 15;at Knightstown;7:30 p.m.
Nov. 19;Wapahani;7 p.m.
Nov. 26;at Alexandria;2 p.m.
Nov. 30;at Randolph Southern;7 p.m.
Dec. 6;Lapel;7 p.m.
Dec. 7;Frankton;7 p.m.
Dec. 13;Blue River Valley;7 p.m.
Dec. 15;Shenandoah;7 p.m.
Dec. 17;at Wes-Del;6 p.m.
Dec. 20;Delta;7 p.m.
Dec. 28;Elwood;7 p.m.
Jan. 3;at Southern Wells;6:30 p.m.
Jan. 6;Cowan;6 p.m.
Jan. 12-14;Delaware County Tournament;TBD
Jan. 19;Eastern Hancock;7 p.m.
Jan. 21;at Union County;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 24;at Indiana Math & Science;6 p.m.
Jan. 27;at Union (Modoc);6 p.m.