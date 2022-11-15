DALEVILLE

No.;Name;Yr.

2;Makenna Corbin;9

3;Isabelle Williams;11

5;Amara McPhaul;12

10;Abi Covert;10

12;Zoe Shihemi;10

13;Clarinda Weber;9

22;Maddie Etchison;12

23;Trishell Johnson;10

24;Adisyn Gothrup;9

30;Emma Voss;11

33;McKenna Huddleston;11

Tags

Trending Video