GASTON -- Daleville's volleyball squad did what it knows best Saturday afternoon, and that is to battle when the chips are down.
The Broncos dug themselves out of a 2-1 set deficit and eliminated South Newton in a Class 1A regional semifinal at Wes-Del, 22-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-23, 15-7.
Daleville (24-7), which had won only five times last year, went into the tournament ranked ninth, and it defeated the sixth-ranked Rebels (30-5). The Broncos advanced to the title match against Lafayette Central Catholic.
Senior outside hitter Audrey Voss delivered three kills in the final set, including the winning point and totaled 20 for the match.
Julianna Andreassa, another senior outside hitter, also had three kills in Set 5 and ended with 18.
Another big part of the Broncos was freshman Trishell Johnson, who came up with eight blocks.
"We just keep swinging and giving it all we've got," Daleville coach Valorie Wells said. "We don't want to tip right now and just want to go away swinging."
Despite dropping the first set and not holding serve until its 10th point, Daleville clawed away and chopped a 21-11 deficit down to 23-22.
The Broncos led the entire second set from 4-3, with the key sequence being four straight points on blocks (one by Andreassa and three by Johnson) that extended their lead to 20-15.
Daleville went up 9-2 in Set 3, but South Newton charged ahead 13-12 and took the lead for good at 14-13.
In the fourth set, Daleville again started with a big lead (14-6) and saw it cut to one on two occasions, but this time the Broncos responded. After the Rebels saved three set points, a service error brought the match to a fifth set.
A Voss kill gave the serve to Emilee Finley, and she came up with two aces. Voss followed with another kill, and it was 4-1.
The Broncos pushed it up to 9-5, off two kills by Andreassa and a block by Johnson, and Johnson got another block to make it 12-7, and she served the final three points.
"We always talk about our high energy that we want to bring all the time," Wells said. "Once we have that, we show up, and once we're down, we don't. That's Daleville volleyball, and that's how we see it, keeping that energy all the time."
