DALEVILLE — The Daleville School Board took its first steps toward going solar during Monday's meeting, giving Telamon Energy approval to do preparation work.
Initial steps will include preparing contracts and publishing legal notices.
During the previous school board meeting, Superintendent Greg Roach said Telamon would take care of the prep work.
Roach said preparations would cost roughly $51,000. The project will consist of the installation of three rows of solar panels, fencing and gravel.
Total project costs are not to exceed $350,000, per the resolution unanimously passed during the March 27 meeting. The project is estimated to save the district more than $27,000 in energy costs a year after operation.
Panels would be installed on the east side of the campus, facing Indiana 67 or Commerce Road.
The goal is to install the panels by the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year, according to Roach.
The 2024-2025 school calendar was approved by the board Monday. The first day of classes will be Aug. 8. The calendar includes a change in e-learning days to Fridays.
The school board's next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 22.