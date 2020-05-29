I would like to acknowledge my daughter, Michelle Epperly.
I live at Southdale Towers and not in the best of health. I am on home oxygen, am a diabetic and have bad asthma and other underlying things. My daughter does almost everything for me so that I don’t have to get out. She does my grocery shopping and picks up my medications. She goes to Walmart and other places for me when I need it.
She takes me to the doctor at least once a month. I have not been out to go shopping since the first week of March.
She has been a godsend to me. She has a family of her own but still finds time for me.
I am blessed to have her.
Paula Hines, Anderson
