My daughter-in-law, Tina Baker, has been my biggest helper during this crisis.
I have a large family and I never thought I would see the day when the children were grounding their parents. Most of them are still working but Tina is on furlough, so she helps the most.
She calls almost every day to see if I am OK or if I need anything. She does my grocery shopping for me and runs any errands that they don’t think are safe for me.
She is my biggest help and I want to publicly thank her for getting me through this pandemic. I have never seen anything like this in my 83 years.
God bless all the health and food industry workers.
Elizabeth Porter, Anderson
