It wasn’t the highlight reel of Kobe Bryant that stirred so much in me.
Not the acrobatic drives into the lane, the one-legged fade-away jump shots, the buzzer-beating game-winners.
It was the photo. I’m sure you’ve seen it by now.
Kobe is sitting courtside at a basketball game with his daughter Gigi, his arm draped around her. She’s leaning into him. Both are smiling.
A father and daughter bonding over basketball. It strikes a deep, emotional chord in me.
My dad also taught me to love basketball.
Unlike Kobe and Gigi, there are no photos of us together at a game. But in my mind’s eye, I see us in the bleachers of a high school gym in central Indiana. He’s in jeans and a flannel shirt. I’m likely dorked out in red corduroys and white Chuck Taylor high-tops, scanning the program to see if the opposing team has anybody over 6-2.
I was 9 years old in 1975, when my dad took me to my first basketball game, a high school regional game at the Wigwam, the home court of the Anderson Indians, with a capacity of nearly 9,000. Every seat was filled. March Madness had nothing on what we called Hoosier Hysteria.
Our local team, Madison Heights, featured Ray Tolbert, a dynamic 6-9 sophomore who became my first basketball idol.
Two years later, back at the Wigwam, the hated Anderson Indians upset Madison Heights in the sectional final, Tolbert’s last high school game. My tender 11-year-old heart was shattered to pieces, and on the half-mile walk to the car, I leaned into my dad, shielding the tears streaming down my face.
Besides going to high school games in countless gyms in central Indiana, we spent many nights in our living room watching those great Bob Knight-coached teams at Indiana University, including the 1981 squad that beat UNC for the national championship and starred our hometown hero, Tolbert.
I learned the basics of the game watching basketball with my dad, who had no shortage of opinions on how the game should be played. I started to like that same style — lots of passing, movement away from the ball, tough defense. Indiana basketball.
He didn’t like showboats, run-and-gun basketball, Kentucky and Purdue. Neither did I. Still don’t.
On our backyard basketball court — a concrete slab poured in the middle of a hayfield — my dad taught me to use the backboard, dribble with my head up and how to shoot a layup — “right hand up, right knee up” — he repeated over and over.
Once my playing days ended, and I moved away, basketball remained our touchstone. For years, after Indiana won big games, my telephone would ring seconds after the final buzzer. “Right on cue,” my husband would say.
It was my dad.
We’d rehash plays, blown calls and coaching decisions.
My dad didn’t need a hashtag to be a Girl Dad. When my oldest daughter was born, becoming his fifth granddaughter in a row, he proclaimed: “I have a starting five now.”
My dad is 83 now. He doesn’t hear well and communication can be difficult.
I haven’t shot a ball in years.
And part of the Wigwam has been turned into a medical clinic. Mostly it’s empty, a hulking relic from a Rust Belt town’s better days.
But each March when he and my mom come to visit, we turn the TV to the NCAA Tournament and watch basketball until we’re bleary-eyed.
My mom will sigh: “Can we watch something else?”
In unison we answer: “No!”
In his first game after Kobe’s death, Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings scored a career-high 42 points. Hield, who has a young daughter, told the media that he couldn’t wait to have a son so that he could tell him about this game.
To which I want to say: Tell your daughter.
Show her the highlights of your spectacular game. Tell her about the legend of Kobe Bryant.
And in a few years, if she shows an interest, put a ball in her hand.
Teach her to shoot a layup.
Like Kobe taught his daughter.
Like my dad taught me.
