ANDERSON – The DCS caseworker charged by a Madison County grand jury on four felony counts of neglect of a dependent was fired for failing to follow policies.
The Indiana State Personnel Department said Spencer Day Osborn, 26, 800 block of Washington Boulevard, was terminated from his employment with the Indiana Department of Child Services on Sept. 21.
Osborn is charged with two Level 3 felony charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and two Level 5 felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. A warrant was issued Monday by the Madison County Prosecutor’s office, and bond was set at $20,000.
Osborn was charged after a four-year-old boy, a ward of the state, was returned to his mother in 2018.
The mother, 28-year-old Kathryn Hill, was charged in September with a Level 3 felony charge of neglect of a dependent.
Police described the 4-year-old’s physical condition as one of extreme neglect, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Chris Frazier with the Anderson Police Department.
“The child was in a state of malnutrition and appeared nearly unresponsive,” Frazier said in the affidavit. “The child could barely open his eyes and was making inaudible sounds.”
Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Osborn visited the home but never checked on the welfare of the boy.
He said the case worker went to the house, but not as many times as he told police. His text messages and what he told police were inconsistent.
Cummings said the supervisor of this case worker wrote a performance review that should have gotten the case worker terminated.
“When the performance review was made that supervisor was ordered to change the review,” he said. “How that makes the system safer for the child I don’t understand.”
Eric Burch, director of communication for the state agency, said Osborn was hired on May 21, 2018 and his salary was $40,092.
Burch said Osborn was dismissed for behavior that did not meet agency standards and was in violation of policies.
Greenfield attorney Phillip Sheward filed his appearance on behalf of Osborn in Madison Circuit Court Division 6. Sheward was not available for comment.
This is the second time that Cummings has filed criminal charges against a DCS worker.
A Class B felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury was filed against Mike Warrum in 2003 following a recommendation by a grand jury.
He was charged after Mark Adrian Norris II died after CPS failed to take measures to adequately protect the boy. His death was discovered after his mother's Elwood house caught fire. Autopsy findings indicated Norris died the day before. The autopsy also indicated that Norris was malnourished and had not received prescribed medication for his seizures.
Court records showed that Warrum didn’t visit the Elwood home to check on Norris, a ward of the state for more than a year.
His mother, Jennifer Norris, pleaded guilty in 2004 to neglect causing serious bodily injury and received a 12-year prison sentence.
Warrum pleaded guilty to computer tampering and received a one-year suspended sentence in 2004.
