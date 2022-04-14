For most of the Tony-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” the 17-year-old lead character and his mother, Heidi, struggle to look at one another.
The youth is bullied, has trouble making friends and is in therapy. His mother is generally unaware of the depth of his troubles.
“It’s hard to be your own person and also totally devoted to the caring of somebody who’s struggling. It’s a hard line to walk,” said Jessica E. Sherman, the actor portraying Heidi.
Sherman discussed her role during an interview while the touring production was in Rochester, New York. That’s about three hours from her Toronto hometown. She got to see her family in mid-March during one of the few extended breaks.
The musical is scheduled to be at the Murat Theatre at Old National Center in Indianapolis from April 26 through May 1. The Broadway musical won the Tony for Best Musical in 2017.
The musical follows young Evan as his therapist asks him to daily write down his feelings. Evan encounters another high school senior, Connor, and their meeting leads to one of the many powerful lyrics in “Disappear,” as Connor sings, “No one deserves to be forgotten, no one deserves to fade away.” Yet, Connor, a drug addict, kills himself and one of Evan’s letters is found in Connor’s pocket.
Heidi Hansen is oblivious to much of this. She is a divorced nurse’s aid who goes to night school, an element that further distances her from her son. She is in desperate need of loving herself.
“I suppose the lesson from her is to be more forgiving of yourself,” Sherman said.
“She spends lot of time, I guess, flailing to try and get everything right and working really really hard to do it, and then sort of not acknowledging where it hasn’t worked and not forgiving herself when it hasn’t worked instead of beating yourself up about it, as does Evan, as do all the characters in their own way.”
Prior to “Dear Evan Hansen,” Sherman left Toronto on a musical scholarship for England where she stayed for 13 years. After productions in Austria, Japan, France and England, she came back in 2017.
Sherman auditioned for “Dear Evan Hansen” in the summer of 2018 in a Toronto production which grew into the national touring spot. Much of the audition was taken on camera and then sent to casting directors.
The performers in this production were all instructed to meet with mental health experts. The cast was forewarned that a teen in the audience, or even a parent, might approach and ask about social awkwardness, even with talk of suicide. The cast will then direct that person to a mental health expert.
That’s when Sherman realized the musical had power and also that fans of the show are known as “Fansens.”
“We had a very dedicated gaggle of Fansens in Toronto. They came regularly and one came with her mother all the time,” Sherman said. “I get the moms who come up and say, ‘I was bawling from the beginning, you spoke my truth.’ That’s a really powerful thing.”
Of her favorite moments in the show, she chooses a piece that follows “Disappear” and is not included on some Broadway cast recordings. Evan is the only person on stage, and vocals come behind the stage.
“Evan is not singing, and all the vocals are live off-stage,” Sherman said. “The harmonies and the orchestration and the depth of that musical moment is so stunning. It’s a bit of a hidden gem.”