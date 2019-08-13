MIDDLETOWN — Shenandoah volleyball coach Josh MacIntyre is a defense-first coach, and he rewords a famous golf cliche about driving and putting to prove his point.
"We hit for show, but we pass for dough," he said.
The serve receive and the pass are vital for the Raiders offense, but there will be plenty of hitting for show this season as well.
Shenandoah returns most of its front-line hitters from last year's 20-13 squad with senior Kara Surguy and juniors Erikka Hill, Audrey Duncan and Jenna Stewart leading the way.
But they can't put away the points until the defense does its job, and for MacIntyre and the Raiders, that defense starts with athletic junior Bridget Lohrey, who had 366 digs and 247 serves received last season.
"Last year, there were times I would get on Bridget's case because she wouldn't dive," MacIntyre said. "But then I would go back and look at the video, and she didn't dive because she didn't need to. She reads so well, which is essentially what you want from a libero."
Lohrey's goal will be to pass the ball to senior setter Kamryn Buck who, despite missing five matches last season with injury, tallied 721 assists. Also a powerful server with 63 aces last season, Buck said she has recovered from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome and is ready to lead Shenandoah again.
"I actually had two surgeries and came back awesome. They fixed everything in there," she said. "Got my first rib taken out. Now everything is fixed."
MacIntyre said the team will be small — probably not enough players to field a junior varsity team — but the chemistry between the players is as good as he can remember. He said Buck and Surguy have a lot to do with that.
"The older girls on this team are very mature," MacIntyre said. "(Kamryn) and the juniors and seniors really communicate very well. The chemistry on this team is way different than any team I've had before, and it's because of Kamryn, and it's because of Kara. They know how much chemistry can make a winning season feel like a losing season, and they know how much chemistry can make a losing season feel like a winning season."
"It just feels like a safety net," Buck said. "Everybody has each other's backs, and they pick each other up."
And when the pass comes to Buck, her setting options are many.
Hill led the Raiders with 369 kills despite missing five matches with injury and will be the go-to player for Shenandoah again. With Surguy (293), Duncan (134) and Stewart (115), MacIntyre knows the offense is ready to go.
"I don't think (Erikka) can actually be blocked, if she gets her full jump," he said. "I'm a little nervous for those who try because she is hitting the ball so much harder. ... (Kara) is so good out of system, a ball that is not perfectly set, she's so good. (Duncan) is one of those I look back at last year and I wish I'd played her more. She got so down on herself, it would make things worse. I think that was a maturity issue. Now that's not the case."
The Raiders also serve well, totaling 441 aces a year ago. Surguy (72), senior Allison King (68), Lohrey (63) and Buck are dangerous weapons in the service game.
"(Allison) is probably one of the best servers around," MacIntyre said. "That's a focus of ours."
MacIntyre said freshman Kayla Muterspaugh is an all-around talent who will see plenty of varsity time.
With sectionals being realigned this year, the Raiders will look to rebound after having a three-year sectional championship streak snapped last season. They will have to defeat a current three-time champion in Hagerstown to get back to regional.
But MacIntyre's goals are bigger than that.
"Our goal is to build the culture," he said. "Not just the winning mindset but a culture that brings back wanting to get better."
The Raiders open their season Aug. 21 at home against Alexandria.
