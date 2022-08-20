What: Marshall County Blueberry Festival
When: Thursday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 5.
Where: Centennial Park, 1660 N. Michigan St., Plymouth (Marshall County)
Information: Blueberry and food are one of the main attractions. More than 300 U.S. craft, merchandise and food vendors showcase their produce and goods. More than 100 booths offer treats such as blueberry pies, ice cream, cakes, donuts, and shakes. Other activities include arm wrestling, a horse pull, and a kiddie tractor pedal pull.
Website: https://rove.me/to/midwest/marshall-county-blueberry-festival.