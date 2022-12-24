Pierogi Drop
When: Saturday, Dec. 31, from 8 to 11:30 p.m.
Where: Whiting Knights of Columbus, 1120-119th St., Whiting (Lake County); 219-659-3600.
Information: The evening includes an indoor party at the K of C Hall with live entertainment, and Polish cuisine. Outdoors, the intersection of Atchison Avenue and 119th Street will be closed in front of the Kof C Hall. The 10-foot illuminated Pierogi will descend 75 feet at midnight into a boiling cauldron. The Pierogi Drop will be escorted by a countdown clock, New Years’ themed music and fireworks. Costumes are encouraged.