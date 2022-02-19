Explore Hoosier Pie Trail from Pie Day-to-Pi Day
When: From Jan. 23 (National Pie Day) through February (National Pie Month) to Mar. 14 (Pi Day)
Where: Indiana Foodways Alliance has 21 culinary trails, and all of them, including the Hoosier Pie Trail, can be found on the Indiana Culinary Trails Passport.
Information: Anyone who checks in at two restaurants on the Hoosier Pie Trail will earn a custom “Pie-oneer” T-shirt from Mrs. Wick’s Pie. Once you earn your T-shirt, you will be entered to win free pie for a year (one per month) from Mrs. Wick’s Pie, as well as a VIP tour of their Winchester factory.
