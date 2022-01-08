Rebecca Robinson’s ‘Love Languages’ exhibit
When: Through Feb 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Art Museum of Greater Lafayette, 102 S. 10th St., Lafayette
Information: Rebecca Robinson, a mixed media artist and advocate for social justice and equity, studied fashion design in Atlanta and continued her education at North Carolina Central University. Her background also includes art history, photography, graphic design, film and creative marketing/branding.
