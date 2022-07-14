Summer Splashes Fun in Hendricks County
Get a little crafty at The Tie Dye Lab, where everything is provided for a do-it-yourself experience. You’ll create a colorful t-shirt, hat, bandana or other article to take home — and leave the mess behind. Enjoy the great outdoors at McCloud Nature Park, with hiking trails, birdwatching, an interactive nature center and art gallery, and great photo ops by the 100-year-old iron truss bridge spanning Big Walnut Creek. You're guaranteed grins and giggles at Splash Island, a Caribbean-themed outdoor waterpark with three waterslides, a leisure river and interactive children’s play area.