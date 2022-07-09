What: Circus City Festival
When: July 16-23
Where: Circus City Festival Museum, 154 N. Broadway, Peru (Miami County)
Information: Celebrate Circus Heritage in Peru with family entertainment in the American tradition. There will be rides, food, games and more on the main streets of Peru. For the grand finale, Peru’s own Circus City Parade, one of the Indiana’s largest parades, steps off on the final Saturday at 10 a.m.. Carnival rides and food vendors do not open until Monday, July 18.
Website: www.perucircus.com