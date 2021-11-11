Christmas Gift & Hobby Show
When: Friday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis (Marion County)
Information: Santa will be at the Christmas Gift & Hobby Show throughout the show to greet visitors and children alike. Check out the North Pole Express, Pixie Gypsy Camper, and Holiday Tablescapes. 317-927-1469.
