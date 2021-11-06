Eighth annual Whiskey City Festival
When: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
Where: Lawrenceburg Event Center, 91 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg (Dearborn County)
Information: The event will showcase the city’s ties to the distilling industry and offer tastings by distillers, craft breweries, wineries, educational displays, live music, food and more. Tickets must be purchased online and picked up at will-call the day of the event. Cash ticket sales available at the door. This is an over-21 event.
Enjoy tastings by: MGP, Proximo, Off Hours, Hard Truth, Hotel Tango, West Forks Whiskey Co., Starlight Distillery, Huber Winery, Great Crescent Brewery.
