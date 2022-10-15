Horror at the Ohio Film Festival
When: Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22
Where: Ohio Theatre, 105 E. Main St., Madison (Jefferson County)
Information: Bring your chair and enjoy two days of original films at the Ohio Theatre. More than 1,000 films were submitted from all over the world. The awards ceremony will be Saturday night, with a concert by the Nulydedz zombie band at 10 p.m. Advance tickets are $15 for both days. Day-of tickets are $10 for Friday and $15 for Saturday.
Website: https://allevents.in/madison/horror-at-the-ohio/10000397873419107