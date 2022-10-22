Halls of St. George Oktoberfest
Where: Halls of George, 905 E. Joliet St., Schererville (Lake County)
When: Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 11 p.m.
Information: Off Square Brewing will be featured on 7 out of 10 taps. Get ready for some Gulaschsuppe, Huhnersupper, Oma’s Bierock, Bratwurst with Rotkohl, Schnitzel Dinners, Kartoffelsalat, Bratkartoffein, Rote Beer Salat, and Bretzels. Entertainment will be provided by Justin King, Drina’s Tamburica Band, The German Band Inc. and Chicago Blues All-Stars. More information available at Eventbrite.