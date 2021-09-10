Destination INDIANA
Where: Michigan City (LaPorte County)
When: Sept. 12, 1-5 p.m.
Highlights: The Brewery Lodge & Supper Club, 5727 N. 600W, Michigan City. Join the Save the Dunes, and celebrate the journey and migration of the Monarch butterfly. Music, food. Fifty percent of proceeds will work to protect and advocate for the Indiana dunes, Lake Michigan and the surrounding natural areas for the betterment of the environment, and the people who live, work and recreate in Northwest Indiana.
Online: https://www.michigancitylaporte.com/event/monarch-music-fest/
