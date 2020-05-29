I’m a senior citizen with a compromised autoimmune system due to immunosuppressant medication I take for a rare chronic uveitis disease.
My wife Melanie, too, is a senior with certain health concerns. We are in high-risk status.
We have friends facing long recoveries after battling COVID-19. We’ve had far too many friends pass away as a result of this virus. We thank my uveitis specialist, Ramana Moorthy, and our primary care physician, Mark Lawlor, for their concern, help and wise counsel during the pandemic.
In late February, Dr. Moorthy sent a letter and followed with a phone call to advise us to self-quarantine and take precautions such as avoiding group situations and wearing masks when essential trips were required.
Dr. Lawlor has visited with us via video calls to address health needs.
We also owe our gratitude to my wife’s employer, Olivia Pratt, Madison County clerk of courts, for allowing her to work from home to be safe, and we truly appreciate the young people from InstaCart — Ashley, Heather, Torey, and Nicole — who have dutifully brought us our grocery orders.
We’re safe at home and healthy because of other people’s courage and kindness. We sincerely thank all of our frontline heroes!
Doug Vermillion, Anderson
