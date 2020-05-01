March 15-May 1, 2020
Circuit Court 1
Cheryl Burkett v. John Brown
Jacklyn Michelle Blount v. Charles L. Blount Jr.
Ashley Huddleston v. Paul Huddleston
Jacob L. Owens v. Taylor Owens
Travis Burnett v. Idalia Burnett
Amanda May v. Jeremy May
Brittany Nicole Rambis v. David John Rambis
Pamela E. Trent v. Jeffrey A. Trent
Laura A. Smith v. George R. Thacker II
Katrina Lehman v. Darro Lehman
Circuit Court 2
Dusten R. Payne v. David D. Payne
Dennis J. Adkins v. Angel D. Adkins
Kelly Lane v. Toby Fincher
Rebecca Mulvaney v. Aaron Mulvaney
Lindsey D. Sanderson v. Taylor S. Sanderson
Michelle Jarrett McGuire v. Michael McGuire
Kyle D. Overby v. Victoria P. Overby
Justin Whitton v. Irena Zaitsevan
James Sullis II v. Essie Fortson-Sullis
Circuit Court 4
Daphne Tower v. Matt Tower
Amber N. Miller-Mabbitt v. Darren D. Miller
Anthony Graggs v. Chasity Bannon
Timmy Ray Linder v. Alexis Jo Linder
Patrick M. Hansel v. Cynthia M. Hansel
Lisa Creekmore v. Clay Creekmore
Maarkana Smith v. Christopher Smith
Circuit Court 6
Ivory Wilkins v. Ronald Wilkins Sr.
Keli Jo Whisler v. Dustin M. Whisler
Janelle D. Johnson v. Jerome E. Johnson Jr.
Jessica R. Fromholz v. Camren Fromholz
Jonathan K. Bell v. Jennifer P. Bell
Kelli S. Pettigrew v. Jeffrey L. Pettigrew
