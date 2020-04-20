Through this tough time, I’ve cried lots of tears and prayed lots of prayers. If this pandemic had happened my junior, sophomore or even freshman year, I wouldn’t be devastated; I would probably be happy or relieved for a break and a chance to stay home. However, this was supposed to be the end of our senior year, our grand finale, and it was taken from us by something we can’t control.
Since my freshman year, I have gotten to watch us mature and grow closer as a class. When we received word that school was closed for the rest of the year, I was heartbroken, as were all of my friends and peers. However, never in my life have I witnessed such encouragement, love and words of peace from my fellow classmates, and that truly amazes me.
This is extremely hard because this time was supposed to be the time we spend with our friends. After this year, everyone begins to move to different colleges and start their own paths, meaning we begin to lose touch. Realizing that has been difficult. I have been blessed with a class that has done amazing at keeping in touch, and social distancing has made me sure that no matter where my class goes, whatever we pursue, we will continue to keep in touch. A family is a family no matter where they are in the world, and that is what my class is — a family.
I have realized that these moments that we have had should not be taken for granted. My best memories have been spent with the people in my class, ones that I will remember forever. Although some are embarrassing, some are sad, some are happy and others still make me laugh when I think back on them, these moments have made me into the person I am today, and I am so grateful for that.
I’m also honored to have served my senior class as class president.
To the juniors, sophomores and freshmen, don’t take any moment for granted. Yes, there will be memories you will gain in the future, in college, in adulthood, but this is the last of your childhood. Remember to stay thankful for your friends, for the ones who support you, and for the teachers who never gave up on you.
To my teachers, thank you for all you have done for my classmates and me. I know this time has been difficult for you as well. Thank you for pouring your knowledge and passion into the lives of your students. Your love for your students has made such an impact in our community because you have touched the hearts of the next generation. I will miss you more than you realize, and I pray for you and your families. Thank you for never giving up on me and for encouraging me to pursue my dreams and ambitions. You are appreciated, and your work is not taken lightly.
To my fellow seniors, let this be a time to rest. Study God’s word, get some sleep, paint, study, watch documentaries, do something, as long as you find peace in doing it.
Reach out and stay in contact with people. Talk on the phone, FaceTime, text. Don’t distance yourself from the world because you are at home. We can’t lose contact, even when social distancing is over. We are a family and need each other.
I’m amazed at how you all have reacted to this, in such a mature and kind manner. I’ve looked up to you all in so many ways and continue to do so. Thanks for staying strong and for supporting me and for supporting each other. You are my family, and I know that we’ve only grown closer, despite all we’re going through. I hope that the longer this goes on, the more we will rally around each other and pray for one another. I feel that, although we are separated by distance, this circumstance has brought us together more than we would have been before. Thank you for the memories we’ve had together, and I’m so excited about the ones we will have in the future.
We are strong and have been through trials before. There is nothing we cannot get through.
Abigayle has been accepted to Ball State University and will be studying speech pathology.