ANDERSON--Both Anderson University basketball teams orchestrated second half comebacks to defeat the Earlham College Quakers on Saturday.
The day began with the Lady Ravens overcoming a 14-point deficit in the third quarter. After a poor second quarter performance, the team found themselves in a hole at halftime, before coming back to win the game 56-51.
Lexi Dellinger led all scorers with 21 points while knocking down several clutch free throws down the stretch.
“Coach Shade got on us at halftime and motivated us,” Dellinger said. “We came out in the second half and were much more aggressive defensively. When it was close at the end of the game and I got put on the line, I just knew I had to make them. I have confidence in myself because of how many free throws I’ve shot over the years.”
Dellinger converted 11 of 12 free throw attempts for the game.
Hannah Hawkins set a new school record with nine blocks to go along with 10 points and five rebounds. Her defense played a huge role in the win.
“I was just able to play smart and keep my hands off of the defender,” Hawkins said. “I try to be vocal and stay ready for when the other team comes into the paint. Today I did a good job of that.”
The men’s team found themselves down by three at halftime before edging out an 85-80 victory over the Quakers.
Fouls were the story of the game, with 52 total calls made against both teams. The Ravens were able to capitalize on their chances, hitting 34 of their 39 free throws. Earlham shot just 56% from the line, causing them to fall behind late in the game.
Senior Malik Laffoon led the way offensively with 29 points. Maurice Knight added 26 points and nine rebounds. Austin Lyons contributed 15 points off the bench.
“My mindset is to go out there and look to attack,” Laffoon said after the game. “I did a good job of getting to my spots and my jumper was on today. The game was called pretty tight, which benefits us because we have confidence in our free throw shooting. We were able to knock them down today and that definitely helped us seal the game.”
Both teams will face off against Rose-Hulman on Wednesday, with the women hitting the road and the men hosting the Fightin’ Engineers.
