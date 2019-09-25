LAPEL--Lapel boy’s tennis battled back for a gritty 3-2 win against Shenandoah at home on Wednesday.
With both teams at two points each and one match remaining, Lapel’s resilience paid off and granted them a victory. In the No. 2 doubles match, juniors Cam Gooding and Trevor Whaley took the first set 6-2 with solid serving and aggressiveness at the net.
However, Shenandoah’s senior Blake Poffenbarger and sophomore Calyb Toffolo answered by applying some pressure of their own. The duo jumped to a 4-3 lead, and eventually won the set 7-5.
This forced a third set that would ultimately determine which team would win the day.
Shenandoah acquired a quick 4-2 lead over Lapel. As per the agreed upon rules, the tiebreaker would be whichever team gets to seven points first would be crowned champion.
Gooding and Whaley bounced back and found themselves up 5-4 with only two more points to acquire. Two shots into the net by the Raiders put the Bulldogs on top in the match and for the team’s score. Lapel’s gritty third set on the second doubles court was the decision-maker for the night.
“Both doubles were down in the second set after fairly clean first sets,” head coach Justin Coomer said. “Even though they got down, they still battled through and pulled out the win.”
Although they came out on top, Coomer says that he was not very pleased with how the Bulldogs pulled it off.
“I think we were pretty sloppy,” Coomer said. “I do not think we were very focused overall. We have to be better for sectionals next week. There are some things that we need to clean up in the next couple days.”
Also contributing to the Bulldog victory was senior Jesse McCurdy who continues to put away the competition. McCurdy finished junior Lance Holdren in straight sets on Wednesday.
“Jesse is who he is,” Shenandoah head coach John Rhodes said. “He has worked really hard to get where he is at. My kid stayed with him, but we kind of expected a good fight tonight.”
This 6-0, 6-0 victory by McCurdy moved his high school record to 91-4.
Although ultimately losing by one point, the Raiders had some areas of their game that went well. Specifically, sophomore Clay Conner won his match 6-0, 6-0 to add the first point of the night for Shenandoah. Junior Luke Waggener added a second point with a 6-2, 6-3 win to tie up the team scores.
“As long as everybody is putting it all on the court, we can’t ask for much more,” Rhodes said. “There was a good fight at our other two singles matches. It came down to the tiebreaker and could have gone either way.”
The Bulldogs improve to 9-6 on the season.
