“In times of rapid change, experience could be your worst enemy” is a famous quote by Jean Paul Getty, the wealthy oil industrialist from the 1950s. His point is that if one solely relies on past experiences without understanding the new changes in the world, problems will quickly follow. In the financial markets, experience and history must be combined with our rapidly changing environment. Let’s take a look at some of the past recessions and analyze ways that this one is similar yet different.
First, this is a global recession which we have experienced before. In 2008, the interconnectedness of each country’s economy (manufacturing in one country, assembly in another country, sales to consumers in yet another country, and all the logistics in between) means that a recession in one large developed nation will quickly spread to the rest of the world. The collapse of the U.S. housing market initiated a global recession which lasted roughly 18 months. Going further back to 1950, the average financial market recession had lasted approximately 14 months.
The difference with this recession, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, is that it strikes at the heart of the U.S. economic engine which is consumer spending. If we are afraid to leave our homes, it makes it challenging to spend money at local businesses, our favorite restaurants, going to the movies, vacations, etc. This fear could cause the average recovery time to expand beyond the average. Similar global recession, but the recovery time will be different.
Second, the last recession in 2008 saw massive government bailouts of large financial institutions, the auto industry, and insurance companies. Similar to the last recession, we have seen the federal government spend money, but this time the funding seems directed at consumers. The $2 trillion CARES Act aimed the relief efforts at individuals, families, and small businesses. The list of measures found in the CARES Act is extensive, but some of the highlights include individual rebate checks, waiving early withdrawal penalties from qualified retirement accounts, and allowing businesses to carry back losses of up to 5 years which could create an immediate tax credit for businesses. Similar government intervention, but it is directed at different groups.
Finally, as with past recessions, there are opportunities created. This is not the negative “let’s take advantage of others’ pain” type of opportunities, but rather an opportunity to serve others in different ways. In fact, some of the most iconic companies we know today started during or right after recessions. Tesla, the electric car company, started operations in 2003 after the tech-bubble burst and the attacks of 9/11. One of the longest bear markets in U.S. history, the 1970’s stagflation, produced companies like Starbucks, Apple, and Microsoft. Walmart started in 1962, a year when the S&P 500 lost 22% of its value by June. What new companies, technologies, and even industries will be created from these changing times? Similar opportunities will emerge from this recession but will most certainly be in new directions.
With the words of Getty in our minds, we must not forget our experiences, but our past cannot limit how we see the future in these changing times.
