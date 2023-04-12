ELWOOD [mdash] Earl J. Savage II of Elwood, passed away April 4, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.
Celebration of Life and a Wake will be Saturday, April 15, at their home at 1615 South K St., Elwood, from 4 p.m. to ?
