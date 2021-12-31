A federal judge for Indiana’s Southern District recently decided that a high school group known as the Pendleton Heights Gay-Straight Alliance should be allowed the same guarantees as other school clubs.
The alliance, which is a non-curriculum club, should be allowed to promote its meetings and fundraise as other groups, ruled Judge James R. Sweeney II in Indianapolis.
The judge’s action came amid a lawsuit filed by the alliance and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana. The school district was denying the alliance access to the school newspaper, radio station and bulletin boards.
Judge Sweeney decided that the alliance would likely succeed if the case continued, based on the Equal Access Act which prohibits public secondary schools that receive federal financial assistance and that maintain a “limited open forum” from denying “equal access” to students.
The judge wrote, “Specifically, curriculum related clubs like the French Club and the Outdoor Adventure Club can use the school’s bulletin boards and radio station, fundraise, and be listed in the student handbook, while noncurriculum related clubs like the PHGSA and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes cannot. However, at least one club the school classifies as curriculum related, the Outdoor Adventure Club, is, in reality, noncurriculum related. Thus, by providing the Outdoor Adventure Club—but not the PHGSA—with access to certain benefits, the school has denied the PHGSA ‘equal access’ under the Act.”
This is an important element for other clubs, including Christian Athletes, who may want to publicize events.
But there could be a catch.
The school claimed that morning announcements would be longer or lead to bulletin boards being clogged with flyers.
The judge, however, found, “Not only do these harms appear minor, but the school could mitigate them, such as by instituting a one-flyer-per-club-per-bulletin-board limit, provided the limits apply equally to all non-curriculum related groups; or by prohibiting all noncurriculum related clubs from meeting on campus, thereby avoiding implication of the Act at all.”
The last part of the previous sentence causes some hesitation. Could it be interpreted as a way out? If there’s a prohibition against all noncurriculum clubs, doesn’t that harm every student? Wouldn’t that curtail discussion of social issues in an era when teenagers should be asking questions and seeking answers? It’s best not to think that way. It’s best not to let this lawsuit drag on.
Let’s instead try to try celebrate this decision. Let’s not write it off as some trendy decision during a “woke” era.
This decision is an opportunity. We can celebrate that high school students, outside of receiving state education standards, are trying to affirm their identities and secure their social roles for the future.
