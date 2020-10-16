The community desperately needs new leadership in this area to push rooting out both overt and systemic racism.
The June death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis set off a wave of protests and demonstrations across the country. Local community members formed It’s Up There, which staged several events, often facing mixed responses.
Churches, community groups and everyday citizens also marched and let their voices be heard at various events.
Former Pendleton town council member Jessica Smith described the council as a “good ole boys club,” and 76% of the 292 people who responded to Wednesday’s poll question believed the same of their own local governments.
We need new leadership not only in our communities but in our governments as well. Those who were mobilized for change over the last several months should maintain that energy and direct it toward voting, running for office and staying actively involved in letting community voices be heard.
Much needed change cannot happen so long as people remain politically apathetic. This summer, that apathy was cast off in a way that could not be ignored.
This community belongs to all ages, colors, genders and sexual orientations, and all who live here deserve representation in our local governments.
