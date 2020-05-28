ANDERSON — Daniel Bragg doesn’t like candidates to run unopposed.
That’s why he is challenging Tony Cook for his District 32 seat.
“The motivation behind it is public service. This specific seat, I have always been of the belief that no one should run unopposed,” Bragg said. “He’s never been primaried. Rep. Cook was more or less given that position, and no Republican has ever challenged him in the primary. I want him to at least earn the vote of Republicans.”
The winner of the Republican primary on Tuesday will face off with Democrat Amie Neiling in the November general election.
Bragg, 30, has run for office before, seeking to join the Sheridan Town Council in 2018 and 2019. He lost by 16 votes the first time and five votes the second.
Aside from his interest in process, Bragg is interested in participation. He wants to attract younger voters to the polls.
“Politics shouldn’t just be an older person’s game, and that is what it seems like it is. This doesn’t have to be an old person’s club,” he said. “There is a contingent of younger people who want to get involved, they just don’t know how. There are ways young people are involved out there that doesn’t really get much publicity.”
The status quo no longer is good enough, Bragg said.
“Not a lot of young people feel they’re ever represented in government,” he said.
When it comes to issues, however, Bragg said he’s interested in increasing teacher pay and preventing domestic violence, both because of the influence of his wife, Christin.
“There’s more Republicans out there that even in a small way want to make sure teachers are paid better,” he said.
Bragg also is interested in establishing a domestic violence registry similar to sex offender registries. That would help women learn more about the men with whom they become involved, he said.
“Especially during the COVID, everybody knows about the rise in domestic violence, but no one is doing anything about it,” he said. “People have the right to be protected in their own home. There are people literally prisoners in their own homes.”
As a former school superintendent, Cook, 68, is a member of the House Education Committee and also puts a priority on the classroom. The most pressing issue of the day, he said, is something that came to his attention because of the COVID-19 pandemic: the equality gap created by the lack of online access for some students.
In some instances, the problem is financial with students living in poverty, and in others, it’s geographical with students living outside the boundaries of the closest network provider. Either way, Cook said, as many as 30% of students don’t have access, and he wants to change that.
“If this kind of thing were to occur again, we’ve got to be able to assist students and people out there trying to do job searches,” he said. “There’s still far too many areas that are lacking. It’s not just an education issue. It’s cutting off families.”
That’s why if he is reelected, Cook plans to push for wide broadband accessibility by improving hotspots and connectivity when the General Assembly reconvenes in January.
“That’s going to be hot on my radar when we go back,” he said.
The shutdown of the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic also means many people won’t be called back immediately to their previous employment, making it a good time for job training and continued education, Cook said.
“Actually, we were begging for workers in a lot of areas, and now we’ve had massive layoffs,” he said.
Cook said he’s also committed to health care, especially reducing the price of pharmaceuticals and mental health services.
“We’ve got to get a handle on why are those drugs costing so much more? That whole thing bothers me a lot,” he said.
Cook also is interested in smaller municipalities and local government, especially as the General Assembly enters into what is sure to be a challenging budget cycle.
“The small municipalities, we have some policies we need to look at,” he said. “It’s going to be difficult to prioritize what things and how we will be tightening the belt.”
