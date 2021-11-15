INDIANAPOLIS — Visitors will experience compelling, thought-provoking works of contemporary Native art in the new exhibition Shifting Boundaries, open at the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art now through Feb. 6.
Five contemporary artists who are Native American or First Nations were chosen for the prestigious 2021 Eiteljorg Contemporary Art Fellowship. Shifting Boundaries features examples of the Fellows’ work that include innovative paintings, prints, mixed media and installations.
The website contemporaryartfellowship.eiteljorg.org is a hub of information about the Fellows and their art, as well as a look back at more than two decades of the Fellowship program. Public events on the exhibition’s opening weekend and during its run will appeal both to longtime aficionados of contemporary Native art as well as those new to the genre.
Selected by a panel of three art experts, the 2021 Eiteljorg Fellows include:
• Invited artist Anita Fields (Osage / Muscogee), of Stillwater, Oklahoma.
• Sonny Assu (Ligwilda’xw of the Kwakwaka’wakw Nations) of Campbell River, British Columbia.
• Catherine Blackburn (English River Dene First Nation) of Thornhill, British Columbia.
• Athena LaTocha (Húnjkpaphˇa Lakota / Keweenaw Bay Ojibwe) of Peekskill, N.Y.
• Steven Yazzie (Diné / Laguna Pueblo) of Denver.
Every other year since 1999, the Eiteljorg Fellowship has provided grants to a new class of five artists to support their continuing efforts in the contemporary art field. Each Fellow receives a $25,000 unrestricted grant, and the museum purchases more than $100,000 in art from the Fellows to add to its collection of contemporary Native art, considered one of the best such collections in the world.
On contemporaryartfellowship.eiteljorg.org are biographies of the artists and video interviews, along with highlights of the 10 prior rounds of the Fellowship and past years’ Fellows. The museum has published a full-color art catalog for Shifting Boundaries, featuring essays about each of the 2021 Fellows, available in the Museum Store. For additional public programs over coming months, visit eiteljorg.org/events.
“The Eiteljorg is thrilled to have this opportunity to continue to build the museum’s incredible collection of Native art, and we are honored to welcome these five accomplished artists as Fellows. The museum’s longstanding commitment to contemporary Native art and artists was unique when the Fellowship program began, and it is exciting to see how the field has grown and evolved over more than two decades,” Eiteljorg Vice President and Chief Curatorial Officer Elisa Phelps said.
This year’s exhibition is presented in remembrance of Jennifer Complo McNutt, the museum’s curator of contemporary art, who died recently. For each previous Fellowship, she organized the selection round, met with the Fellows, curated the exhibitions of their work and ultimately made a major impact on the world of contemporary art.
