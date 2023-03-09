ANDERSON – The Madison County Election Board has voted to keep an early voting location at the Anderson Zion Baptist Church.
There are only contested primary elections in Anderson and Lapel.
The Election Board Thursday voted to maintain the location for the 2023 municipal election despite it being the lowest in numbers of votes cast during the 2022 election cycle.
The Election Board had two proposals for the municipal election in Anderson, one of which included the church location and one that would have removed it as an early voting site.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Election Board, said last year only 119 people voted early at the location in the primary election and 264 in the general election.
“We looked at the numbers from last year,” he said. “There was an agreement last year (2022) that the site could be removed if the numbers were low.”
Donita Thompson one of three candidates seeking the Democrat Party nomination for the 6th District seat on the Anderson City Council, said the location should be continued.
“We looked at the activity level and the geographic location,” Willis said. “Being a city election there could be more activity this year.”
City Councilman OIllie H. Dixon, D-4th District, said last year the area was compensated by voters casting absentee ballots and being transported to the Madison County Government Center.
“This is the heaviest voting district for African Americans in Madison County,” Dixon said. “It’s convenient for older residents who can walk to the church.”
Madison County Councilwoman Jodi Norrick said she was glad the number of early voting locations was being reduced because it cost the county $80,000.
Lindsay Brown said the number of voters at Zion Baptist Church are always lower during a county election.
He said the Election Board should consider the number of voters at the location in the next city election in 2027 before deciding to close the site.
“This is a totally different election,” Brown said. “There are six minority candidates running for office and their base is at the Zion Baptist Church.”
John Etchison, the Democrat Party member of the Election Board, agreed there is a difference in the election cycles.
“We want to encourage people to vote,” he said.
Etchison made the motion to keep the Zion Baptist Church location, which was seconded by Linda Smith, Madison County Clerk.
All three Election Board members voted to maintain the early voting location at the church.
Early voting starts on April 4 at the Madison County Government Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Early voting at the satellite locations starts on April 24 and continues through April 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Madison County Government Center and Cross Roads United Methodist Church will be open on Saturday April 22 and April 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.