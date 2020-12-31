Election disputes shake faith in process

The impending inauguration of Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th president will mark what many hope will be a new beginning in the course of American politics.
It will also officially mark the end of one of the most rancorous presidential elections in the nation’s history.
But, as in 2017, the new occupant of the White House will be greeted by a lingering wave of skepticism over whether his ascension to the nation’s highest office was legitimate — a reality which troubles many political observers.
“A fundamental aspect of democracy is our free and fair elections and confidence in the electoral system,” said Michael Frank, a professor of political science at Anderson University. “There’s still going to be a sizable portion of the American public that views the outcome as illegitimate, and that (Biden) is an illegitimate president, and therefore, I guess you don’t have to pay attention to him. It starts to undermine the legitimacy of government.”
As it did to many other aspects of American life, the coronavirus pandemic altered the way many states conducted their elections. Primary elections were postponed, in-person polling locations were consolidated and other changes were implemented — including the majority of states loosening restrictions pertaining to mail-in voting.
Indiana was one of the few states that refrained from expanding mail-in or absentee voting in the presidential election, even though voting advocates praised those methods as safe and secure alternatives to in-person voting.
“I’ve gotten to see here in Indiana some of the election administration, and with most cases, election administration is well-handled, not only here in Indiana but I would say across the country,” said Chad Kinsella, an assistant professor of political science at Ball State University, “but there are going to be a lot of people who feel that the election was stolen.”
Locally, hours-long wait times at polling places throughout Madison County contributed to a sense of mistrust — if not in the results, then certainly in the process.
“I do believe that there was some voter suppression here,” Michael Downham said after waiting for more than an hour to cast his ballot on Nov. 3. “We had five machines, and there’s a line wrapped clear across the entire building at least twice, and I feel like it’s done on purpose. It’s ridiculous. It needs to be better than this.”
Added Anderson resident Ed Engelman: “I don’t have any confidence at all that (votes will) be counted correctly. Any more, it’s just how bad we allow certain entities to cheat. They don’t even hide it anymore.”
In the election’s aftermath, the campaign of Donald Trump brought more than 50 lawsuits challenging Biden’s win. Only one was decided in Trump’s favor, a suit in Pennsylvania in which a state court struck down an extended deadline to resolve issues with mail-in ballots missing proof of identification. That result likely affected only a small number of those ballots.
With Trump’s attempts to litigate the election’s outcome close to running their course, local party leaders were hopeful that a sense of closure might help dial down some of the heated rhetoric coming from both sides of the aisle.
“Voters’ memories are sometimes short,” said Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party. “I think there’s some real validity to the allegations (of voter fraud), but when it finally gets done in January, I’ll accept it and move on.”
Ludy Watkins, chairwoman of the Madison County Democratic Party, noted that the vote counting process was closely monitored — “You’ve got both parties there. One party’s watching the other party,” she said — and that any substantive, empirical proof of fraud would certainly have surfaced in the days following the election.
“I just think they just need to let it go,” she said. “There are laws in place for this, and we have to trust it, and we have to trust the people that are doing these elections. They are people. They’re real people like us.”