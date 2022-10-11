ANDERSON — As of Tuesday, a total of 1,510 people in Madison County have registered to vote, with 38% of the new registrations in the city of Anderson.
A check of the new registered voters by The Herald Bulletin shows approximately 45% of the new voters are women.
As of Thursday the Madison County Clerk’s office has mailed out 1,773 requests for absentee ballots and 607 have been returned.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said the higher numbers are hard to determine in terms of helping one party or the other this fall.
He said it’s hard to gauge what the women factor might be in this election cycle.
Democrats in Indiana have been encouraging women to vote as a result of the Supreme Court decision to overturn the Roe vs Wade case and the state’s more restrictive abortion law.
“Some of the registrations could be a result of people frustrated with what it taking place at the national level,” he said.
Willis said the increased registration numbers in Fall Creek and Green townships could be a result of the spirited races for election to the South Madison Community school board.
“It could be new people becoming engaged,” he said. “It’s great that more people are becoming involved.”
Tim Funk, chairman of the Madison County Democrat Party, said he believes a lot of people are wanting to vote.
“We have a good ticket and our candidates are working to get people registered throughout the county,” he said. “We’re hoping the county will turn blue.”
Funk said he hopes the women registering to vote will be casting Democrat ballots.
“We support women’s rights and don’t want to step back in time,” he said of the abortion issue. “Republicans want to go back in time.”