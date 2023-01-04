ANDERSON — Candidates for their respective party nominations for the May 2 primary election were lined up at the Madison County clerk’s office on the first day of filing.
Filing for the primary election — which includes offices in Alexandria, Anderson, Chesterfield, Edgewood, Elwood, Frankton, Ingalls, Lapel, Markleville, Orestes, Pendleton and Summitville — closes at noon Feb. 3 at the clerk’s office.
On the first day of filing, 12 candidates — including nine incumbent Democrats — filed for re-election.
Three Republicans filed on the first day.
Here are the candidates who filed Wednesday and the municipalities they filed for.
Alexandria
Republican incumbent Darcy VanErman is running for re-election as clerk/treasurer.
Anderson
Sheila Ashley was the first candidate to file her declaration Wednesday, seeking the Democratic Party nomination for another term as city clerk.
Incumbent Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. filed for the Democratic Party nomination for a third term.
Incumbent Republican Jennifer Culp filed for re-election to a third City Council term in District 1.
Democratic City Council incumbents Rebecca Crumes, at-large; Ollie H. Dixon, 4th District; and Joe Newman. 6th District, all filed on the first day.
Carol Miller, seeking the Republican Party nomination for mayor, filed her declaration of candidacy.
Chesterfield
Incumbent Democrat Buddy Patterson filed for Town Council at-large seat.
Elwood
Incumbent Democrat Allison Atwood-Roby is seeking re-election as clerk/treasurer;
Mayor Todd Jones is seeking a third term after running unopposed in the 2019 Democratic Party primary and general election.
Democrat Tim Roby is running for the 2nd District City Council seat.