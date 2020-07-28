ANDERSON — Potential candidates for positions on local school boards have until Aug. 21 to file with the Madison County Clerk’s office.
There are 20 seats up in the November election for positions on the school board of the six local systems that operate in Madison County.
As of Monday, none of the three incumbents for the board of the Anderson Community Schools system have filed for re-election.
Robert (Bucky) Bookhart represents the Central District, Holly Renz the East District and Tim Long the South District.
Long has not attended a school board meeting since June 2016 because of illness. He did win re-election that year to another term.
Kenneth Hodson has filed for the South District seat on the ACS Board of Trustees.
Four incumbent members of the Frankton-Lapel schools have filed for re-election.
Incumbents filing include Michael Rusche in District 1; Randy Cunningham in District 2; Melissa Duncan in District 3; and Tami Bailey Davis in District 4.
Duncan is being opposed by George Harrison.
For the South Madison school board, Richard Evans has filed in District 1.
Mike Hanna has filed to run in District 2, which is currently represented by Terry Auker, who has not refiled for another term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.