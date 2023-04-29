ANDERSON — Three candidates with a wide range of political experience are seeking the Republican Party nomination for Anderson mayor.
Rob Jozwiak has run several times for the office on the Libertarian ticket; Jon Bell is a member of the Anderson City Council; and Carol Miller is running for political office for the first time.
Bell said he is running for the office of mayor because he couldn’t accomplish his goals as a member of the city council.
“I’ve always tried to help the community,” said Bell, a 20-year veteran of the police department. “It has been an evolution of my public service that keeps growing. I see the needs.”
Bell said if elected, one of his first acts would be to establish a collaboration committee to work with other governmental units in the county.
“Not to repeat services, but to complement other units of government in the community,” he said. “Another would be the modernization and retooling of public safety.”
Bell said he has heard a lot of proposals, but has not finalized a plan.
Concerning the American Rescue Plan funds, he said depending on how much is remaining, he would look at projects that would make significant changes to the community.
“It’s time for a change,” he said of why people should vote for him in the primary election. “I bring experience in local government and public safety. Life has led me to this.”
Miller said a growing interest in how local government operates brought about her decision to run for mayor.
“I realized how important the local level of government is,” Miller said. “You have to start locally to build a strong foundation for the nation.”
She said if elected as mayor, a focus for her will be the infrastructure of the city.
“Infrastructure is critical to be prepared for future investments,” Miller said. “The current administration is not open to growth. I don’t want Anderson to be passed.”
She said the city’s long history with General Motors is in the past and the city needs a new identity.
“I’m the best candidate to beat Tom Broderick in the fall,” Miller said of why she should be the nominee. “With my background in real estate, I can help Anderson move forward.”
She said the city is in need of unity among all community members and there is a need for openness in how decisions are made.
Jozwiak said he is running as a Republican to bring new investments to the city and remove the heroin and methamphetamine from the city streets.
“I would like to see Anderson change its image,” he said. “Make it a city that people desire to live in, raise a family and call it home.”
Jozwiak said he’s the best candidate running for the Republican Party nomination.
“I have the education, business experience and relationships in the community to serve as mayor,” he said. “Of my opponents, I stand the best chance of beating Tom Broderick in the fall.”