ANDERSON — Carl Brizzi is seeking the Republican Party nomination in the 5th Congressional District on one issue — the influence of China.
Brizzi served as Marion County prosecutor from 2003 through 2011 and his license to practice law was suspended for 30 days by the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission in 2017.
He is one of 15 Republicans seeking the party’s nomination in the district following the decision by incumbent Republican Susan Brooks not to seek reelection.
“There are 40 days left,” Brizzi said Tuesday of the primary campaign and that people are being encouraged to cast an absentee ballot. “The issue for me is going to be China.
“I’m going to run on the China conspiracy,” he said during a podcast hosted by the Madison County Tea Party. “We have to hold them accountable.”
Brizzi alleges that China has taken over the World Health Organization, causing thousands of Americans to die and costing the economy billions of dollars.
He said the Chinese government is buying the debt being incurred by the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We should tell them we’re not paying it back,” Brizzi said, “for the damage they have done to our country.
“I know the disease is real,” he said. “My experience with government and history tells me like with 9/11 we will lose civil liberties that we will never get back. They are doing the same thing today.”
Brizzi said he got into the congressional primary late because he didn’t see any of the other candidates fighting for the fundamental values of the country.
“The attack on the First and Second amendments,” he said. “I go back 20 years ago when I was tracking foreign money coming to the (Bill) Clinton/(Al) Gore campaign.
“The country is destroying itself from within,” Brizzi said. “We’re now looking at an attack from China against our country. China is using every opportunity to hurt our country.”
He said the $2 trillion allocated for pandemic relief has been spent and more money will have to be allocated.
“We have to rein spending it or pay it back,” Brizzi said of the national debt.
There is no accountability in the spending when it comes to entitlements, he said.
Concerning the race for the nomination, Brizzi said it’s a contest between him, Victoria Spartz and Beth Henderson.
“Right now it’s difficult to raise money,” Brizzi said of the other candidates in the race. “You have to get the truth out.”
His contention is that candidates like Spartz and Henderson have the ability to self-fund a campaign.
