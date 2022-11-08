NOBLESVILLE — Two voters who chose a straight Democratic ticket when they voted ahead of Election Day said that when they checked their ballots, their choice for U.S. House of Representatives did not appear.
The voters cast their ballots on Nov. 2, choosing a straight Democratic ticket. However, when they were reviewing their votes the name of Democratic candidate Jeannine Lee Lake did not appear. The voters — a mother and daughter — alerted an election official and were able to recast their votes.
On Tuesday, the Hamilton County Election Board voted unanimously to investigate the matter with the providers of the voting machines. It was unclear why the board did not vote earlier to investigate.
Lee Lake was informed of the decision and said, “It made me very sad. … What if it’s 10 votes, 100 votes or 10,000?”
She is running against incumbent Congresswoman Victoria Spartz in the 5th District.
The two voters had cast their ballots early at the Hamilton County Judicial Center, according to the county's elections administrator, Beth Sheller.