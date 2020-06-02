20200603-nws-election JC 13.JPG

ANDERSON — Republican voters chose Dr. Troy Abbott to face Democratic incumbent Danielle Dunnichay-Noone this November.

“I’m very thankful of everybody coming out and we’re ecstatic to be able to move on to the next level,” Abbott said.

With 64% of the vote, Abbott topped Noah Bozell, co-owner of Hersberger-Bozell funeral home with his father, Todd.

Bozell congratulated Abbott on his win. At 20 years old, Bozell picked up 36% of the vote and the endorsement of the Lincoln Club.

“We did what we could, my team and I, we worked so hard,” said Bozell.

Abbott, a physician at Wright Family Practice and president of the Madison County Board of Health, campaigned on bringing his medical experience to the office.

“I think that people want a physician as their coroner and I think that that’s very important for our community,” said Abbott.

Dunnichay-Noone was elected by the Democratic Party precinct committeemen to complete the term vacated by her mother, Marian Dunnichay.

