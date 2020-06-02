ANDERSON — Republican voters chose Dr. Troy Abbott to face Democratic incumbent Danielle Dunnichay-Noone this November.
“I’m very thankful of everybody coming out and we’re ecstatic to be able to move on to the next level,” Abbott said.
With 64% of the vote, Abbott topped Noah Bozell, co-owner of Hersberger-Bozell funeral home with his father, Todd.
Bozell congratulated Abbott on his win. At 20 years old, Bozell picked up 36% of the vote and the endorsement of the Lincoln Club.
“We did what we could, my team and I, we worked so hard,” said Bozell.
Abbott, a physician at Wright Family Practice and president of the Madison County Board of Health, campaigned on bringing his medical experience to the office.
“I think that people want a physician as their coroner and I think that that’s very important for our community,” said Abbott.
Dunnichay-Noone was elected by the Democratic Party precinct committeemen to complete the term vacated by her mother, Marian Dunnichay.
