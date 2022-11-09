Indiana Democrats hoped the state’s near-total abortion ban pushed through by GOP lawmakers in August would galvanize female voters to head to the polls and vote blue.
That didn’t happen.
Instead, Republicans actually gained seats in the Indiana House, narrowly beating out Democratic incumbents in key districts.
As female voters hit the polls Tuesday, Democrats’ laser focus on abortion access couldn’t compete with record-high inflation, soaring gas prices and the still-strong support for former President Donald Trump that led many Republicans to vote straight tickets.
That was the case for Laurie Hamed, who stood in line for around an hour at the Zionsville Town Hall just before polls closed. The 56-year-old said she always votes Republican, but her party allegiance was even stronger this year because of Trump.
“I miss the Donald,” she said. “You know, not all his antics are good, but I do miss him. He made people think, and he ticked people off, but I like that instead of just being kind of told what to do and then putting up with it.”
President Joe Biden’s handling of issues like immigration and inflation were top of mind for older voters like Judy Cunningham. The Kokomo resident in her 70s used to be an independent voter but now believes Democrats are no longer the party of the people.
“Trump did a wonderful job and brought this country back to what it should have been to begin with,” Cunningham said. “Democrats come in and destroy everything that he’s done and try to put him in prison.”
Voters who said inflation was the biggest issue generally leaned more Republican. For Greentown resident Melanie Duchateau, the prospect of an economic recession worries her so much that she decided to vote a straight GOP ticket.
“That’s what’s on everybody’s mind: money,” she said. “I mean, we’re in a bad situation. I normally don’t vote straight, but I’m nervous right now.”
Few Democratic women mentioned inflation or the economy as a driving factor in their voting decision.
Martha Campfield, who voted at Anderson’s Zion Baptist Church, said she considers herself an independent, but concerns about abortion access and GOP election deniers such as Trump led her to cast a straight Democratic ticket for the first time.
“People follow Donald Trump like he’s God or something,” she said. “What he says, that’s what they do. I just think the Republican Party is out of touch with everything anymore. They just spew all this hate.”
Heather Shrock, who voted at the Greentown Lion’s Club building, said she doesn’t support hateful speech in politics, but she would still vote for Trump and Republicans over Democrats because of their pro-abortion and racially motivated policies.
“I’m all about love one another,” she said. “Trump promoted his fair share of hate, but I’d vote for him again because what Democrats promote right now is disgusting to me.”
For younger female voters, national politics took a back seat to education issues and local school board races.
Mary Steele, a 34-year-old Anderson resident, said that with her 11-year-old daughter in school right now, voting for school board candidates takes precedence over any state or federal race.
“These local races directly affect us.”
It was the same story for first-time voter Meghan Birkinbine. The 19-year-old Anderson resident who recently graduated said her focus was on local school board races and education issues.
“I’m big on focusing on kids and school safety and valuing parents.”
Issues important to Hoosier women ran the gamut on Election Day, but few mentioned any state races as a motivating factor in casting a ballot.
The secretary of state race was the one exception.
Some Republican voters said they chose Libertarian Jeff Maurer over Republican Diego Morales after reports surfaced that he may have committed voter fraud. Morales still handily beat Maurer and Democrat Destiny Wells to win the position with 54.4% of the vote.
For Kristin Henriksen, a student tutor in Zionsville who usually votes for Democrats, casting her ballot in a heavily Republican district felt a little discouraging.
“I’m not watching the results tonight, because it’s too hard to take,” she said. “The writing’s on the wall.”
That prediction proved true as Republicans retained nearly every state and federal legislative seat despite Democrats’ efforts to get female voters to the polls.
“I love that so many people came out to vote here,” Henriksen said. “I just wish we were all on the same page a little bit more, because we’re so opposite. It seems you’re either an ‘A’ or a ‘Z.’ ”