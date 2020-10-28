Absentee ballots due by noon Nov. 3
When is the deadline to submit completed absentee ballots? All absentee ballots must physically be in the Madison County Clerk’s Office no later than noon on Election Day, Nov. 3 (they cannot just be postmarked). Voters can either mail their ballots back in or deliver them by hand to the Clerk’s Office.
Is there a drop box for ballots? Per IC 3-14-2-4 and 36-1-3-8(a), the implementation and use of a drop box for completed ballots is illegal in Indiana.
Can someone else deliver my ballot for me? Only a family member living within the same household can assist in delivering a ballot. Never give your ballot to anyone outside of your household to be delivered for you.
Source: Olivia Pratt, Madison County clerk
